Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

