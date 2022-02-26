Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

