Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $253.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.50 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 67043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £700.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.16.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,810.85).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.