Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.