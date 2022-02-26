Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Lowered to €27.50

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($31.82) to €27.50 ($31.25) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

