Scotiabank Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.