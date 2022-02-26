Scotiabank Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

