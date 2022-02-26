Scotiabank Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERE.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.49.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.18 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.