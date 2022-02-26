Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

