Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

MIDD stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average is $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

