Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

