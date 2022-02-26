SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,560

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $798.93.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

