Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $81.63 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

