Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.08. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

