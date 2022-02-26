Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Severn Trent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

STRNY opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.