Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $7,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.