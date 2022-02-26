Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWIR. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

