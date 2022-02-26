Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.67 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $254,499.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00111069 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.