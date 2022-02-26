Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 16,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $19.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
