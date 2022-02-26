Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 16,234 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

