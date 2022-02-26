Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $28.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.71 million and the lowest is $27.40 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $132.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $165.86 million, with estimates ranging from $161.77 million to $173.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 766,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,252. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

