Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.