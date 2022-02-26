Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of -49.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 613,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.