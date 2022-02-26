Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

SIX opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 456,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,272,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.