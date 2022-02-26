Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SLHG opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

