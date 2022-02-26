SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SM stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

