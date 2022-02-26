SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

