SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SDC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

