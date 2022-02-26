SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SDC opened at $2.21 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

