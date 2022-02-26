SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SDC opened at $2.21 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.
SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.
