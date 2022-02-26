Societe Generale Trims Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price to €121.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €122.00 ($138.64) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

