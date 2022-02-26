SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 10.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.97 and last traded at $261.12. 37,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 953,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

