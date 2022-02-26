Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SOI stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.73 million, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

