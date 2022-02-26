Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. 30,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. Sonova has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.