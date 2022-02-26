SOTA Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,264.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $223,717.07 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOTA Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00110053 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOTA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOTA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.