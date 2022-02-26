Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 3.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 171,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 139,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

