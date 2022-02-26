SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

