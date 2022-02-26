Spin Master (TOY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

TSE:TOY opened at C$45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$26.35 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.82.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.