SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 552945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.