SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 552945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.
The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
