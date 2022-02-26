Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.38

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 36029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,751,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

