Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

