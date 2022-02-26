SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

