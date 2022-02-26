SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

