Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 39,268 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 303.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $17.71 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.