Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $71.27 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

