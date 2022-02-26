Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $14.93 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.