SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 32287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

