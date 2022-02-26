St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 40.41 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,421 ($19.33) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.52).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

