Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives $261.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

