Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives $261.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

