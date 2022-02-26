Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.77.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$63.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$48.83 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total value of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,178.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

