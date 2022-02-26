Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.77.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$63.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$48.83 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.83.

In other news, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,991.11. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

