Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

