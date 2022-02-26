Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 1331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,918,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

